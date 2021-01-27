On February 7, the federal and state governments want to discuss how to proceed in the corona pandemic. However, one federal state is already pushing forward with proposals for an opening strategy – with a concrete easing plan.

This plan of the state government in Schleswig-Holstein provides for easing in the event of an improvement in the corona situation in the coming months. It consists of four levels, where level 2 is divided into two parts, and is based on the known incidence levels 100, 50 and 35.

However, in the case of doubt, the measures should also be able to deviate from the incidence levels, since additional considerations such as the situation in intensive care units, the vaccination rates and epidemiological factors such as the possible spread of novel mutations can be added.

Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) spoke of a “proposal” to the federal government and the other federal states in the now beginning debate about a “perspective plan” for the coming months. Günther emphasized that he would like to see uniform regulations nationwide and at the same time warned against excessive expectations of such a plan. It is not about “a calendar” with fixed deadlines.

The areas of childcare and school should have priority in all decisions, said Günther, according to the NDR. In his opinion, the first opening step can only be expected if the incidence remains below 100 on February 15 – it is currently in Schleswig-Holstein Daily mirror numbers according to 92.7. However, according to the figures, the seven-day average per 100,000 inhabitants is currently over 100 in eleven federal states, and 112 for Germany as a whole.

The easing plan sees that According to the NDR specifically before:

Level 4: The incidence is over 100

In this case, there should be no changes to the current corona measures.

Level 3: The incidence is stable below 100 for seven days

Contact restrictions: In this case, the contact restrictions should be relaxed and be back to what they were before the last tightening. Accordingly, five people from a maximum of two households should meet.

Daycare centers and schools: There should be limited regular operation in the daycare centers. In schools, grades 1 to 6 should start with alternating lessons. If the incidence remains stable below 100 for three weeks, face-to-face teaching is also possible again. With the exception of final classes, years 7 to 13 should continue to focus on distance learning.

Services: Basic, body-hugging services should be accessible again, including hairdressers.

Hospitals and nursing homes: People in such facilities should be allowed to receive visits from two people, separated from one another, instead of one person. The obligation to test should remain.

Sport and freetime: Zoos and wildlife parks should be allowed to reopen. Such systems, which are intended for individual sports outdoors, are only allowed to reopen after 21 days of stable incidence below 100.

Level 2.2: The incidence is stable below 50 for seven days

Daycare centers and schools: Daycare centers should switch back to regular operations. Grades 1 to 6 and the final grades go back to face-to-face lessons, grades 7 to 13 to alternate lessons. If the incidence remains stable below 50 for 14 days, grades 7 to 13 should have classroom teaching again.

Universities: Now colleges and universities should be able to offer practical courses again. Face-to-face exams should be permitted with a limited number of participants subject to hygiene requirements.

Retail and Services: The retail trade should be allowed to reopen with a mask requirement and an access restriction of one person per 10 square meters. In addition to hairdressers, services close to the body such as cosmetic foot care or nail salons should be allowed to reopen.

Gastronomy: Restaurants, for example, should also be allowed to reopen, but should only be able to serve half the theoretically possible number of guests. In addition, they should close by 10 p.m. at the latest.

Hospitals and nursing homes: People in such facilities should again be able to receive two people at the same time. The obligation to test should continue to exist.

Level 2.1: The incidence is stable below 50 for 21 days

Tourism: Hotels, holiday apartments and campsites should be allowed to start operating using rapid corona tests.

Gastronomy: The limitation on the number of guests in restaurants is to be lifted, distance rules remain in place.

Sport and freetime: Theaters, concert halls and cinemas should be allowed to reopen at least for individual school groups. Fitness studios should be allowed to open, but with usage restrictions. Sports without much contact should be allowed for children under the age of 12, but only for fixed groups of a maximum of ten children. In addition, facilities for individual sports are to open indoors.

Events: For meetings of religious communities there should no longer be a limit to the notification requirement. Youth and leisure clubs should be allowed to offer activities again, but only with fixed group sizes.

Level 1: The incidence is stable below 35 for seven days

Contact restrictions: Up to ten people from several households should be allowed to meet again.

Schools: There should be unrestricted regular operation again.

Universities: There, face-to-face courses and those for freshmen in groups should be permitted. Face-to-face exams should take place subject to hygiene requirements, but without a limit on participants.

Gastronomy: Bars and pubs should be allowed to reopen. However, the guests must have fixed seats and provide their contact details. A hygiene concept should be required. If the incidence continues to develop below 35 beyond the seven days, the curfew will be lifted at 10 p.m.

Leisure: Theaters, concert halls and cinemas should now also be allowed to open to the general public, albeit with a limited number of people. Libraries should be able to be used again under hygienic conditions. Amusement parks should reopen and excursion boats should be allowed to cast off again.

Sports: Indoor and fun pools and saunas should be allowed to reopen. Mass sports with contact should also be allowed in fixed groups, but only after a stable incidence of 21 days.

Hospitals and nursing homes: There should be expanded visiting opportunities, i.e. not just two visitors per person – secured by a hygiene concept.

Events: Sports events in the professional and amateur sector should again be allowed to take place with a limited number of spectators – if the incidence is still stable below 35 after 21 days. The number of participants is to be increased for religious events. Meetings with a meeting character should be permitted again with a strictly limited number of participants and a hygiene concept. (with AFP)