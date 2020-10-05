Schleswig-Holstein’s quarantine obligation for people entering from four Berlin districts also affects the Greens federal chief Robert Habeck, who lives in Flensburg. The only exception is to “maintain the state function,” said a spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Kiel on Monday.

However, this does not apply to Habeck, who commutes between the north and Berlin. “He is neither a member of parliament nor a member of the state government.” The “Flensburger Tageblatt” had previously reported on it.

Because of the high number of corona infections, the state has designated the Berlin districts of Mitte, Neukölln, Tempelhof-Schöneberg and Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg as domestic risk areas. For vacationers or travelers, this means that they have to go into quarantine immediately for 14 days or have to show two negative corona tests within five days.

“But there is no entry ban to Schleswig-Holstein for people from risk areas,” said the ministry spokesman. Exceptions to the rules are only available for members of parliament from Brussels, Berlin and Kiel as well as for representatives of the state government and its state representative in Berlin. “In the practical implementation, there are certainly still some questions that I hope will be answered in the next few days,” said Habeck to the “Flensburger Tageblatt”. (dpa)