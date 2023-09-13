DThe plans for a “Baltic Sea National Park” are about to come to an end. As the “Lübecker Nachrichten” reported on Wednesday, citing an application for a state party conference of the Schleswig-Holstein CDU at the beginning of October, the state government’s project no longer has the support of the CDU party leadership. The application lists six points for protecting the Baltic Sea, such as a “voluntary action alliance” or the clearance of contaminated sites. And these points, according to the application, “in contrast to the establishment of a national park, would represent the appropriate solution to meet the challenges of protecting the Baltic Sea.”

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

Recently, several CDU local associations had already spoken out against the plans. Prime Minister Daniel Günther, who chairs the CDU in Schleswig-Holstein, stuck to it until the end. At the same time, he emphasized that the outcome of the discussion about the plans was open. Now he is apparently abandoning the plan in the face of massive resistance.

The Greens had promoted the national park in the election campaign, and the project was then included in the black-green coalition agreement. The national park was intended to improve the condition of the Baltic Sea, which researchers believe is catastrophic. The project was driven primarily by Environment Minister Tobias Goldschmidt (Greens).

It should be 160,000 hectares

He recently told the FAZ that a national park helps nature with areas in which it can regenerate – for example, the extraction of raw materials and wind turbines are prohibited there. In addition, a national park would offer more comprehensive protection with clearer rules than existing protected areas in the area in question, as trawling is permitted in these areas.







According to the plans, large parts of the Schleswig-Holstein Baltic Sea coast – from the Flensburg Fjord to east of Fehmarn – should become a national park, a total of around 160,000 hectares. Some of these should also include areas that are already designated as nature reserves (mostly Natura 2000 areas). The only exceptions would have been the access routes to the bays and harbors.



What exactly could have been banned in the national park remained unclear. Different uses can be permitted in different areas, and zones left entirely to nature are also possible. The state government wanted to discuss the project with citizens and those affected and recently held “specialist workshops” on topics such as water sports, fishing and tourism.

Above all, there was resistance. The well-organized opponents – such as fishing, tourism and water sports associations – had accused the state government of planning severe restrictions but doing little to improve water quality.







Minister Goldschmidt contradicted this. In an interview with the FAZ, he called the claims of some critics “absurd” and said that a national park does not mean a dictate of nature conservation. “We will not close any beaches,” said Goldschmidt. Out of consideration for tourism, the possible national park only begins 50 meters from the shore. Sailing remains permitted, even in the core areas of the national park.

In addition, harbor entrances would continue to be dredged. Sailors had also warned about this. Sailing will only be restricted over seagrass meadows and at bird collection points, said Goldschmidt. Areas for kite surfers would also not be closed. Speedboats would have to expect restrictions.

Goldschmidt wants to continue fighting to protect the Baltic Sea

The “Kieler Nachrichten” reported on Wednesday that the Greens had actually been given a deadline in the coalition agreement until the middle of the legislative period, i.e. the end of 2024, to conduct the “consultation process” on the national park with citizens and associations. But now the CDU application for the state party conference says that this consultation process should end at the end of this year.

Minister Goldschmidt was combative on Wednesday and said that at the end of the year he would “present a proposal on how we can better protect the Baltic Sea”. He still believes that “a Baltic Sea National Park is the best instrument for protecting our Baltic Sea”.