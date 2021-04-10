Who would have thought that we would look forward to winter in the middle of spring seeing warm clothes when we think about summer holidays. But Angel Schlesser he achieved it yesterday with his exquisite proposal of impeccable tailoring at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid (MBFW Madrid). For the second consecutive season, Juan Carlos Mesa put together a proposal worthy of the award that was already won in September. On this occasion, the house joined forces with L’Oréal Paris to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its mythical slogan ‘Because we are worth it’, which empowers all women.

A diversity to which Cayetana Guillén Cuervo, Francine Gálvez, Cristina Piaget, Ruth Beitia and Yelimar, contestant of ‘Masters of Sewing’ put a face. The voice was provided by the soprano Beatriz Díaz, who rocked pieces inspired by the architecture and design of the Bauhaus and Mies van der Rohe. Minimalist, geometric shapes and structures in functional and comfortable patterns of pure lines. A set of classic wool cloths with cashmere, organic cotton, velvet, crepe or sequin, in contrast to other materials such as waterproof herringbone jacquard, metallic laminates and quilted eco-leather. The zippers seen in a nod to the beams of the buildings stand out, the perforations that perish skyscraper windows, and the texture of the marble reflected in different fabrics and tones.

Above, a design by Isabel Sanchis. Below, Ulises Mérida with the twelve women from Apramp who made his designs and a proposal from Maison Mesa. / Agencies

Isabel sanchis he showed a collection up to the task. The Valencian woman, present in more than 40 countries and favorites of many celebrities, opted for intense silhouettes and volumes of sculptural inspiration. Its shoulder pads provide a futuristic air, with shades of gray with metallic effects, and the chain is the common thread for next winter, linking drapes, embroidery or new silicone inserts.

His sensual and elegant pieces magnify femininity in designs sewn in his own workshop, with 50 employees creating collections full of fantasy. Excellence and exclusivity are unmistakable hallmarks of a finished work like few others, with garments closer to haute couture than ready-to-wear.

Freed from trafficking



Female empowerment inspires the collection of Ulises Merida, with a strong social burden. All the garments in his collection were made in the workshop of the Apramp Association, made up of women victims of trafficking and prostitution. “They frayed my life, they made it shreds,” said some of the twelve women who sewed the 70 garments of the proposal – with fabrics donated by El Corte Inglés, Mirto and Luppo Barcelona – in the same way that they darned or mended their broken lives.

A vindication of the importance of the clothing industry as an economic engine and a liberating fashion away from frivolity. Members of the Government did not want to miss the parade, such as Vice President Carmen Calvo -with a wonderful coat by Ulises Mérida-, Ministers Fernando Grande-Marlaska and Irene Montero or the President of the Senate, Pilar Llop.

The intense day ended with a ‘rave’, a kind of electronic music party organized by Maison Mesa, who shares creative director with Schlesser. Juan Carlos Mesa, able to unfold himself for two audiences with antagonistic profiles but admirable mastery, brought tailor-made sewing to a celebration to recover the feeling of togetherness by dancing around a bonfire, passing through the most outstanding references of each decade since the 50s to the present, ending with a bride in a satin sweatshirt. 3D padding, high waists, slits, lurex-blended wool jeans, glitter sequins and pattern sets for a wonderful rave as a final point.