Patricia Schlesinger gives up: After resigning from the ARD presidency, she also resigns as RBB director. Now she is under investigation.

Update from August 9, 5:13 p.m: In the affair surrounding allegations of nepotism, the RBB released the head of the main department, Verena Formen-Mohr, with immediate effect. This was confirmed by a dpa spokesman. Previously he had mirror reported. The broadcaster did not provide any further information on the reasons for the exemption.

Investigations against Schlesinger who has resigned: the police chief is also in focus

Update from August 9th, 11:10 am: In the affair surrounding the RBB director Patricia Schlesinger, who has since resigned, the Berlin police chief, Barbara Slowik, is now also being targeted. The 56-year-old was invited as a guest to one of Schlesinger’s dinners in the ex-director’s apartment. He reports that daily mirror. As it became known afterwards, Schlesinger billed the cost of the dinner as an expense to her employer.

According to a police spokesman, Slowik said he didn’t know anything about the settlement. The chief of police took note of the news with “great surprise and irritation”. “It was in no way apparent to them that this meeting had a professional background,” the spokesman continued. Significantly stricter rules apply to civil servants when it comes to accepting gifts.

RBB affair: Investigations by the public prosecutor could take several months

Update from August 8, 4:31 p.m: The Investigations against Schlesinger are expected to last several months. That said a spokesman for the Berlin public prosecutor’s office of the dpa news agency. The public prosecutor’s office had recently not pursued a complaint by the AfD, so the proceedings were resumed last week. The spokesman pointed out that there had been new publications in the meantime.

RBB affair about Schlesinger: Public prosecutors are investigating because of infidelity

Update from August 8, 3:59 p.m: The public prosecutor’s office in Berlin has initiated investigations against Patricia Schlesinger on suspicion of infidelity and the acceptance of benefits. A spokesman said that to the Berliner daily mirror.

According to the report, Schlesinger, her husband Gerhard Spörl and the previous head of the RBB board of directors, Wolf-Dieter Wolf, are being investigated. The investigators see an initial suspicion.

Schlesinger earthquake continues after resignation: “Now the clarification is just beginning”

Update from Aug 8, 11:48 am: “The case is not over with the resignation of Ms. Schlesinger”: Although Patricia Schlesinger has resigned as RBB director , the main committee of the Brandenburg state parliament wants to hear them about the allegations. The invitations to the special meeting on August 16 are currently being sent out, said committee chairman Daniel Keller (SPD) when asked by the dpa.

Keller went on to say: “Now the clarification is just beginning.” The board of directors and the chairwoman of the broadcasting council, Friederike von Kirchbach, would also be invited to the meeting. Brandenburg currently has the legal supervision of the RBB. In mid-July, Schlesinger and representatives of the two bodies did not accept an invitation to a hearing in the committee. This had caused outrage in Brandenburg politics.

Radio quake draws wider circles: Schlesinger also resigns as RBB boss

First report from August 7th: Berlin – Patricia Schlesinger resigns as director of the public service RBB. “Patricia Schlesinger is resigning from her position as director of Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) with immediate effect and resigning as head of the station,” the public broadcaster announced on Sunday.

Allegations of personal enrichment: Schlesinger gives up ARD chairmanship

Schlesinger had previously given up the ARD presidency during the week. The RBB is “giving up its duties as the managing institution within the ARD with immediate effect,” said the broadcaster on Thursday evening. The background is, among other things, allegations of personal enrichment. It is about consulting contracts for an RBB construction project that has now been put on hold and orders for Schlesinger’s husband at the state-owned Messe Berlin.

There is also criticism of a significant increase in Schlesinger’s salary to a good 300,000 euros and the procurement and use of her company car, for which the car manufacturer is said to have granted a very high discount. Dissatisfaction was also caused by the fact that Schlesinger, as RBB boss, received guests in her private apartment several times and billed the costs for food and drinks via the ARD broadcaster, which is financed by contributions; the billed costs are said to have been incorrect. In the ARD Tagesschau there was no report on Schlesinger’s personnel on Sunday evening. (as/dpa)