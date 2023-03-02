Those of 26 February were the most open primaries for the election of the secretary of the Democratic Party ever seen to date. Indeed, Elly Schlein’s victory over Stefano Bonaccini was the victory with the smallest margin since the PD chooses its leaders with this tool, as well as the first in which the most voted candidate in the gazebos was not the same one chosen in the first passage open only to members.

This small gap (Schlein obtained 53.7 percent of the votes against Bonaccini’s 46.2) has repercussions in an electoral map that is much more jagged than usual. The victories of the various secretaries who have passed the PD primaries so far had always been very large, and the loser was limited to emerging victorious only in very specific electoral contexts: in 2019, looking at the most recent case, Nicola Zingaretti came first in all of Italy with 66 percent, exceeding Maurizio Martina by more than 40 points, stopped at 22. This led Zingaretti to establish himself in all Italian provinces with the exception of Salerno, Benevento, Avellino and Potenza in which his main challenger prevailed. Similar case in 2017, with Matteo Renzi ahead throughout Italy and Michele Emiliano who, despite the third place behind Andrea Orlando, managed to win in all the provinces of his Puglia region.

The voting map this time is much more colorful and is characterized by a generic division between centre-north in support of Schlein and south in support of Bonaccini within which numerous nuances can be noted, starting with the victory of the president of Emilia-Romagna in all the provinces of his region with the exception of Parma.

Perhaps the most interesting data, however, does not emerge directly from the map but by analyzing the data in a more specific way, and concerns large urban centres, where the PD traditionally gets the most votes. For many years, in fact, a phenomenon has been underway for the dem which concerns many centre-left parties in various countries, increasingly stronger in urban contexts even traditionally closer to the centre-right and increasingly in difficulty in extra-urban and rural areas even in the presence of a strong leftist tradition.

If we look at the results of the Democratic Party in the 2022 general elections, we see how the few single-member constituencies won are mainly located within large Italian cities such as Rome, Milan, Turin, Genoa, Bologna and Florence. In these contexts, as in other large Italian cities, Elly Schlein has often obtained results much higher than the national or at least the regional average.

For example, Schlein obtained 70 percent in the province of Genoa and 69 in that of Milan, the same percentage obtained in the city of Rome. He gets 66 percent in both Turin and Florence, he limits himself to 52 in Bologna where there is strong competition from the regional president. In the cities where the PD had obtained its greatest booty, Schlein achieved the best results.

What does this mean? Probably the victory of the new secretary was also thanks to the towing of this part of the electorate more than others, who saw in her the most suitable figure to lead the PD returning from the defeat of the latest policies.

The race for the PD secretariat has often been simplified as a clash between a candidate like Bonaccini who is more akin to an alliance with Renzi and Calenda and a candidate like Schlein considered closer to an alliance with the Five Star Movement. Starting from this assumption, it may seem surprising to see Bonaccini in the lead in areas such as the South where the pentastellati obtain their best results and Schlein make a bang in the big cities and historic centers, where the Third Pole achieves its best results. All the more reason we see how this apparent division was a bit simplistic, with a datum that shows how Schlein was better than her opponent at being seen as the right figure by a part of the electorate of the PD, the urban one, which has a weight very important.

Speaking of weight, there is a figure on the turnout (which in the end closed with just over a million voters) that should make us think. While it is not surprising that voters in the primaries have decreased, given that turnout in general elections has also been gradually declining for some time, it is interesting to see the distribution of voters.

Youtrend has found that in 2013, ten years ago, in the primaries in which Renzi defeated Gianni Cuperlo and Pippo Civati, 35 percent of the voters came from the so-called “red regions” (Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria and Marche), a percentage which this year was reduced to 28, less than both in the north and in the centre-south. This shows how the electoral base of the Democratic Party is changing and how these regions, once strongholds of the centre-left, are increasingly contestable: it is no coincidence that Umbria and the Marches are now governed by the centre-right. Specifically, the new secretary will not have to underestimate the number of voters in Tuscany, which has risen to just over 100,000, less than half of the 210,000 who went to the polls in this region in 2017.