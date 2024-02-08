Schlein, your occupation is broadcast on Rai. It's funny on TV where Tg3 is still called Tele Kabul





Yesterday Elly Schlein went back in time and gave full use to her best ability, that is, occupation, a specialty that had made her famous in her high school days and, finally, also in the times of the indignados of “Occupy PD”. And since the Democratic Party is a masochistic party they made her secretary.

A sit-in organized against “TeleMeloni” complete with self-slogan: “every now and then you have to dare”.

“The limit is full because the right has crossed the threshold of decency by proceeding with a military occupation of state television”.

It's funny to watch a TV where the Tg3 it is still called Tele Kabul.

On “DiMartedì” the secretary of the Democratic Party had reached her peak in media stupidity.

“Tomorrow (i.e. yesterday, ed.) we will be at 6.30 pm viale Mazzini to the Rai headquarters for the independence of the public service which cannot become the government's propaganda chest because Rai belongs to all Italians and all Italians”.

Floris interrupts her:

“Look, this is another big case. You go and sit in front of the RAI when you have a board member, you have officials, you have managers, you have journalists who also refer to you and you do a sit-in as if you were students”.

A full-blown torpedo.

At that moment the big smile of the Schlein it transforms into something else, it goes limp, it deforms topologically into a grimace, it remains with its mouth open and doesn't know what to say. The usually so chatty speech stops, her eye freezes and the secretary remains immobile, she remains dazed and embarrassed in front of Floris's point-blank question that she wasn't expecting. A real fool on live TV.

And in fact Floris is right. There Rai it is literally filled with left-wing leaders and poppies. So, in a way, Schlein has proven herself against herself. She happens when there is only hypocrisy and political unpreparedness.

Just think of the omnipresent “left-wing” trade union Usigrai which is continuously expressed in all knowledge in an uninterrupted flow of judgments and insults against the adversaries who at this moment are finally represented by a new union, UniRai close to the centre-right after decades of unchallenged domination by the other.

The demonstration is a failure. Conte is missing and Calenda is missingwho correctly defined the event as “adolescent”.

But there is the group of party bonzes Matteo Orfini, Antonio Misiani, Nicola Zingaretti, Alessandro Zan, Chiara Braga, Filippo Sensi and Francesco Verducci, mostly to keep an eye on her. Her simplicity or naivety is sensational because she says that her goal is to “return to government soon”. But is she going?

The point is that the Democratic Party is historically used to returning to government but with reversals and not with democratic elections.

Representing Renzi is there Boschi di Italia Viva but it seems more like a presence to differentiate himself from the enemy Calenda than out of conviction.

Giuseppe Giulietti from Articolo 21 could not be missing and he doesn't miss a single one of these events.

Overall an adolescent gathering that returns the entire figure of one secretary not an adult, who prefers to engage in conversation rather than dialogue, as if Viale Mazzini were her local high school.