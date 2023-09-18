Schlein: “We need legal access to the EU against traffickers. From Meloni only demagogy”

“Meloni accuses me of doing propaganda, but his failure is there for all to see.” This is how the letter sent by Elly Schlein to La Repubblica begins after the Prime Minister’s visit to Lampedusa. “I understand that she is nervous today that Le Pen torpedoes her from Pontida and she must applaud herself for not having achieved anything new compared to the European policies of the last ten years, all focused on border control and without the only thing that would serve the Italy: the mandatory redistribution of responsibilities for dignified reception among all European countries. Battle that we have waged and that the right has never had the courage to wage in order not to disturb its nationalist allies, those who don’t want to know about solidarity with Italy”, continues the secretary of the Democratic Party, who points the finger at the “demagogy” of the majority.

“They invent that they can seal the sea, and make themselves blackmailed by non-democratic regimes that ask for money, violate rights and in any case do not stop the flows. Today they insist on reintroducing a European mission, on the model of Operation Sophia already blocked years ago by Salvini: it is good to make it clear to them that a European Mare Nostrum is needed to save lives in danger, but no ship can carry out collective pushbacks against international law”.

According to the dem leader, the right currently in government “has signed all the terrible laws on immigration that create irregularities and make it impossible to manage reception in Italy”.

“They were in government when the Dublin Regulation was approved, which for twenty years has blocked hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers in the first country of arrival, often Italy,” insists Schlein. “For twenty years, the Bossi-Fini law has allowed legal entry practically only if an employer calls you to his country without knowing you and offers you a job”.

According to Schlein, other solutions are needed: “we need legal and safe ways to access all European countries, as the only way to undermine the networks of human traffickers towards Italy, Greece, Spain and a few other countries. The Government ignores President Mattarella’s precious reminder about the opening of regular entry channels.” A line opposite to that of the current government. “The Salvini decrees first and then Meloni, in addition to making it more difficult to save lives at sea right now that the Coast Guard is asking for help from NGOs for rescues, dismantles widespread reception which is the only one that guarantees small housing solutions spread across the territories , involvement of mayors and local communities, services for social inclusion, transparency on funds, regular procurement rather than direct assignments”.

According to Schlein, “the responsibility for the initial reception lies with the government, not with the Municipalities on which Giorgia Meloni places her responsibilities”. The executive must “make the resources and adequate structures available, with a national direction on widespread reception and involving the mayors. Even the maximum allowed limit of detention of migrants for up to 18 months is nothing new, it is a hateful choice in terms of restriction of personal freedom and living conditions, but it was already like this in the past and moreover this has not affected the number in the slightest of repatriations. All demagogy and no real answers.”