Elly Schlein no longer knows who to give the remains to

Elly Schlein is trying everything to avoid being isolated but she can't do it. Bullied by Conte and at the mercy of the winds, she desperately tries to make alliances which she dissolves the next day and sees the European elections in June approaching and with them the end of her mandate as secretary of the Democratic Party. Paolo Gentiloni said that she will return to Italy and this in the post-Soviet language of the Democratic Party means that she is aiming for the place of the Bolognese millionairess with Swiss and American citizenship.

After all, Elly found herself by pure chance leading the largest opposition party. In fact, he only took her membership card at the last moment and previously she had only distinguished herself through some physical and adolescent occupations of the party headquarters, the pure result of the most exasperated radicalism. But what are her problems?

The first is the relationship with Giuseppe Conte, one of the greatest cunning men in Italian politics, someone who out of nowhere eliminated in this order: Luigi Di Maio, Beppe Grillo, Matteo Salvini, Mario Draghi and with Renzi and achieved a draw, at the cost of both committing suicide with the early elections which then resulted in the centre-right winning.

Elly is completely unprepared to face a character like Conte, a sort of Zelig who presented himself as a “lawyer with the people” with the right-wing yellow-green government, communist with the yellow-red one and finally rainbow pro-European with that of Mario Draghi .

Conte, who makes situationism his mantra, is only interested in Power, regardless of the ally of the moment. The Five Stars do not have any ideology, they are a liquid form adaptable to any context, they have the shape of water. And so Schlein finds herself in a horror film where the monster threatens her and she doesn't know how to defend herself. This is demonstrated by the continuous oscillations to which she is subject.

Schlein and Conte's slap on the “occupation of Rai”

Finally he received a resounding slap from Giuseppe Conte about the “occupation of Rai” that the adolescent and barricade Elly had given thinking he was still in high school. And since her election in the infamous “open primaries” was the result of the camel troops of the Five Star Movement, we are faced with a sort of karma whereby she now suffers the will of the Apulian lawyer.

But the party that belonged to Togliatti, Berlinguer, Napolitano, Moro, Zaccagnini, De Mita, Rutelli, Veltroni, D'Alema, Prodi will not be able to tolerate this state of affairs much longer and the threatening warning of Gentiloni's return is the clear signal that “something has changed” and the Praetorians – with their retinue of assassins – are approaching Rome.