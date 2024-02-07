Double demonstration under the Rai headquarters in Viale Mazzini





“Can the flagship Rai network be used to make an apology for fascism as done with the Gioventù Nazionale commemorations at Verano? Like the mayor Achille Lauro, Tele Meloni sells the left shoe first and then the right shoe: he has peddled that a thousand euros, which will reach a maximum of 25 thousand people, will go to all the elderly”. This was said by the PD secretary, Elly Schlein, during her speech at the rally organized by the PD to defend the independence of the public service under the Rai headquarters in Viale Mazzini. “The attacks of January 19, when FdI attacked 'the report method', verbatim, on the investigation concerning La Russa. Or during the Atreju party where a Rai director like Corsini introduced the speech by saying 'We at Fratelli d'Italia'. We have seen a proprietary management of this government from the beginning and it can be seen with the ratings. The European Media Freedon Act will finally arrive and we will work to reform the Rai system, so as to ensure a better quality of public service. A better democracy comes from the right to information”, concludes Schlein.

Moments of tension for the counter-demonstration of Popular Sovereign Democracy

Today in front of the Rai in Viale Mazzini there were two opposing demonstrations (?). One from UniRai and the other from the Democratic Party against the “parceling out” of Rai by the centre-right. With Francesco Amodeo we took a walk there to remember three things: critical thinking has no place in Rai. Right and left are two sides of the same coin in the management of the mainstream. The same censorship exists online which, with private “controllers” in the pay of web multinationals, decide what is right or wrong, in defiance of the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution. They were all angry (especially those from the PD), they didn't want to hear our opinion. It seemed right to us to present our point of view.” So declared Marco Rizzo, Sovereign Popular Democracy.