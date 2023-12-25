Schlein secretary “by chance” of the Democratic Party. At Christmas hook up the Pope and makes rhetoric about the war

And then they say that “one throws oneself to the right”, one could paraphrase Totò when listening to Elly Schlein, “accidental secretary of the Democratic Party”, who just can't lead the democratic ship into the perilous sea of ​​politics. On Facebook the secretary expresses himself like this for Christmas:

“68 people were killed in a raid carried out by the Israeli army in a refugee camp in Gaza. Another unacceptable massacre of Palestinian civilians. There is war in Bethlehem this Christmas. And when there is war everything stops the rest, there is nothing else.”

And then again: “The most important wish today is a wish for peace, our commitment to do everything we can to reach an immediate ceasefire, to stop the massacre of civilians, to free the hostages and to be able finally build peace. These, especially for those who struggle all year, I hope are days to find serenity with the people you love. But they are also dedicated to thinking of those who don't have this luck today, for many reasons. Because he has to work even today and perhaps for a salary that is not enough to live on, because he has been waiting too long for treatment, or because he is under indiscriminate bombing”.

But not happy with so much molasses Fazian rhetoric Elly has the grand finale ready: “Serenity can truly be such when it is shared, when it is not denied to so much of humanity by wars, injustices and discriminations which call us to an even stronger commitment every day. Let us hope to stop them “.

We are at the “defeat of poverty” of Dima's memory. In short, it really seems like we are listening to the Pope in person and not the secretary of the Democratic Party, moreover Jewish, who finds herself between the classic rock and hard place (orphan of sickle). Even his father, a university professor who fought in Israel to defend his kibbutz, had to contest it because, literally not knowing what to do at the beginning of the conflict, he leaned dangerously towards Hamas, betraying his people. But even for Christmas his post seemed like a tribute to Hamas. In fact, poor Elly finds herself managing a terrible internal conflict, given that almost the entire left is pro-Palestine and hostile to Israel.

There Schlein is trying to save goat and cabbage but he doesn't have the stature and the dialectical means to do it and ends up producing feel-good omelettes that are embarrassing even for a Fabio Fazio, and that's saying something. Who knows how Christmas lunch went, in case he celebrated it, with his father holding back with difficulty and out of charity for his country to respond publicly to his daughter. And let's go back to the great Totò.

When people see these shows what should they do? It is precisely inevitable that “we throw ourselves to the right” given that Madama Hypocrisy reigns on the other side. The contradiction, let's even say theologically the “scandal”, of this secretary, heir to the Italian Communist Party, is that of being a super rich woman who lives in the comfort of penthouses in historic centres. The scandal is being a ZTL –woman. The scandal is that we have a color technician who pays 300 euros an hour while her representatives don't make it to the end of the month. The scandal is being a hogwash. And then one says he throws himself to the right.

