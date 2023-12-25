The five most important political events of 2023

2023 was a year of unexpected events who changed the course of Italian, European and world history. They were not missed global upheavals like theHamas terrorist attack towards Israel and sudden changes of direction such as that of the Democratic Party with the choice of Elly Schlein as secretary. Affaritaliani.it has chosen five main events to summarize the year that is about to end.



Elly Schlein secretary of the Democratic Party

February 26th Elly Schlein becomes the first female secretary of the Democratic Party beating the governor of Emilia Romagna Stefano Bonaccini. An unexpected, almost unforeseeable victory, which arrived thanks to the vote not of the members, who had voted in the majority for his opponent, but thanks to the consensus of the voters who at the gazebos, which are also open to non-members, decided the turning point. “They didn't see us coming,” Schlein will say, giving the title to his feat.

The death of Silvio Berlusconi

June 12th Silvio Berlusconi dies in Milan, leader of Forza Italia, senator of the Republic and head of a financial empire worth over 3 billion euros. Already three times Prime Minister, at the time of his death Berlusconi was leading Forza Italia in Giorgia Meloni's government, representing a minority partner that was not exactly comfortable for the Prime Minister of the Brothers of Italy. The farewell to Berlusconi closes a thirty-year era began in January 1994 with the message to the Italians announcing his “take to the field” and determining the beginning of what would be called the Second Republic.

Hamas's attack on Israel

On 7 October the terrorist group Hamas breaches the borders and attacks Israel: 1200 victims and over 200 hostages. The world is shocked. The Tel Aviv government is in a panic, no one expected an attack of this magnitude despite the warnings, as we later learned, from US and Egyptian intelligence. A few weeks after the military action of Hamas militiamen, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will counterattack in Gaza occupying the Strip without much controversy due to war actions that did not comply with international law.





Giorgia Meloni leaves Andrea Giambruno: a political case

On October 20, Mediaset's satirical show Striscia la Notizia publishes the embarrassing off-air by Andrea Giambrunocompanion of Prime Minister Meloni. A less than edifying picture emerges. The journalist had had a slightly too “pushed” attitude towards his colleagues. Initially it seems like a familiar case, but after a few days Giorgia Meloni publicly announces the end of their relationship. It becomes a political case: one wonders whether behind Antonio Ricci's publication of those off-air comments there isn't a move by Forza Italia, the minority partner of the Meloni government, to put the prime minister in difficulty.

Donald Tusk wins new Polish prime minister

After the Polish political elections on 15 October, the Warsaw Parliament, on 11 December, he elected the pro-European Donald Tusk as the new President of the Council of Ministers. His predecessor and leader of the Law and Justice party, Mateusz Morawiecki, was defeated. A breath of fresh air for the European establishment. In fact, for years Morawiecki represented, together with Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, a minority bloc capable of putting the entire European Union in check.





Subscribe to the newsletter

