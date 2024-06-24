“A historic victory for the Democratic Party and the progressive camp. We won in all 6 regional capitals”

“A historic victory for the Democratic Party and the progressive camp. We won in all 6 regional capitals, wresting three from the right and with three new mayors. From Florence to Bari, from Campobasso to Perugia, from Potenza to Cagliari. It is irrevocable: the cities have rejected the right that governs and sent a clear message to Giorgia Meloni. No more cuts to healthcare, no more low wages and no more differentiated autonomy“. This was stated by the secretariat of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein commenting on the results of the ballots.

“Beyond the results of the second round of the local elections, who won and who lost, a fact emerges that should make us reflect: the double shift is not saving and actually increases abstention“. This was stated by the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa.

“From 62.83% in the first round, to this election it fell well below 50% and that is to 47.71%. In some cases, one is elected with only 20% of the votes of those entitled to vote – he continues -. Sometimes, the person with fewer absolute votes than their opponent had in the first round is even elected. Unacceptable. It’s necessary rethink an electoral law for the administrative ones, perhaps following the example of the Sicilian double shift or inserting suitable corrective measures to avoid distortions like these and increase participation”, he concludes.