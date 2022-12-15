POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY DECEMBER 15, 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The distance in the challenge between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein for the leadership of the national Democratic Party is thinning in the polls. If in last week’s survey carried out by Emg Different – before the dem deputy took the field – the advantage in approval for the president of Emilia-Romagna was 13 points, the last survey carried out by SWG between 7 and 12 December draws a profoundly different picture.

Bonaccini is the candidate who inspires the most confidence among the Italians who know him, 52% against Elly Schlein’s 46%, but the distance decreases a lot among the voters of the Democratic Party, where the former vice president of the Region reaches 86% following Bonaccini at 89%. Limited to those who claim to have voted for the Democratic Party in the last elections, Bonaccini is considered the most suitable politician to become the new secretary of the Democratic Party (39%), but even in this case the gap with Schlein is not as clear as it appeared in the days past (35%), the deputy dem Paola De Micheli follows them at 7%, the third candidate in the field for the PD congress.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.