Elly Schlein Prime Minister of a very broad field capable of beating Meloni’s Centre-right? The hypothesis is increasingly remote. At La Piazza di Affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica, the M5S group leader in the Senate Stefano Patuanelli and the person responsible for reforms and PNRR of the Democratic Party secretariat Alexander Alfieri they openly spoke about the PD leader as a possible prime minister.

And then even the OK came from Matthew Renziprotagonist of yet another political about-face and somersault. It’s a shame that Schlein, at a recent Unità party, was warned by many party militants to “Don’t trust Renzi” above all both Giuseppe Conte and the Green Left Alliance, therefore Bonelli and Fratoianni, have categorically excluded the possibility of making a political alliance with the former Prime Minister and former Democratic Party secretary.

Not only that. Sources at the highest levels of ActionCarlo Calenda’s party which in the polls is worth significantly more than Italia Viva, exclude the possibility of Schlein at Palazzo Chigi. Not only because the coalition would also include the 5 Star Movement and the left-wing AVS but also because – the sources explain – “we need a model leader Mario Draghi to put together an Ursula coalition (but without the pentastellati), that is our perspective”. In short, we need an authoritative figure, respected and recognized internationally as a statesman (not necessarily Draghi again) and capable of guaranteeing stability to Italy.

In essence, at the end of this torrid summer and at the resumption of parliamentary work, Schlein premier of the very wide heador all the oppositions represented in Parliament today, decade. She remains as a possible candidate for the Democratic Party, M5S and AVS. But, given the numbers, beating the Centre-Right and Meloni with such a narrow field, or rather, narrow, seems almost impossible. If not completely impossible.

