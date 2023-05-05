Elly Schlein, her partner Paola Belloni against the press: “Too many editorials on color schemes”

After the controversy over theouting triggered by the photos of Diva and woman, Paola Belloni – partner of Elly Schlein – is back to using her profile Instagram to share a message addressed to the Italian press. “I quietly remember that there have been hundreds of editorials and articles on the color scheme, hours and hours of TV, radio and web insights. Nothing can be found about the trial won by Roberto Saviano”, wrote Belloni in a story on Instagram.

Schlein’s partner’s first public outing on social media was that of a few weeks ago, in which Belloni denounced an invasion of her privacy by some newspapers.

from the instagram profile of Paola Belloni,



Subscribe to the newsletter

