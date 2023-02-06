Schlein, the flop among the workers: condominium meeting numbers

The Pd he comes ever closer to choosing his neighbor secretary. For Henry’s successor Read I’m on the run four candidatesthe most accredited for the final victory, however, are two: Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schleinmore detached cup it And DeMicheli. But just one of the great favorites of the eve, Schlein, has to deal with the first problems at primaries. Enthusiasm – we read in the Journal – a Mirafiori among the people of the left. There where Giuanìn Lamiera, born Gianni, reigned Lambs so called by the pure hard workers of the Fiat, known as la Feroce, the primaries of the Democratic Party were held. Diligent party faithful had set up a local used for votes for party primaries.

The turnout registered – continues Il Giornale – was a levels Of condominium meetingthey showed up at the polling station in 24more than half of the subscribers who I’m 51the governor of Emilia Romagna himself has collected 13 preferencesbehind him Gianni cup it has had 9 votes and to close the Elly triad Schlein gratified by the affection of 2 preferences. Schlein herself ended up in the crosshairs of Jewish community for the sentence about his nosetherefore defined hooked Jew. He then specifies that hers «is a typical nose Etruscan». Despite the good intentions, the effect is cacophonous, off-key. Speaking of Jewish noses and Etruscan noses, Schlein confirms i prejudices who claims to want to fight. Ruth notices Dureghello, president of the Jewish Community of Rome. “If to answer a regrettable anti-Semitic attack on your nose you confirm it stereotype on which it is based, you’re not much help against anti-Semitism,” Dureghello tweeted against the aspirant’s awkward statement secretary of the Pd.

Subscribe to the newsletter

