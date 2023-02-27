“Bonaccini has chosen to renounce a reformist campaign”

“Elly Schlein’s victory in the Pd primaries has its own logic. She and Bonaccini had almost the same positions on many points and in the end the electorate preferred the original”. As Ettore Rosato, deputy of Action-Italia Viva, comments with Affaritaliani.it the outcome of the primaries of the Democratic Party. “Bonaccini has chosen to renounce a campaign with reformist tones, but these are choices of the Democratic Party that only we register. Among the few things on which there was a difference is the position on Ukraine, let’s hope this doesn’t generate problems” .

Is the agreement between the Third Pole and the Democratic Party with Schlein secretary further away? “And when has he ever been near?” Rosato replies. Agreements are built on contents and not on surnames. We will discuss policies and see what the points of harmony are and on this path, with secularism and pragmatism, we will work together in Parliament”.

The Third Pole continues in the construction of the single party Action-Italia Viva. “Our project hasn’t changed one iota. We are moving forward with the awareness that there is a huge political space that we must demonstrate that we are able to occupy with authority and competence. Not against anyone, but certainly there are no pre-packaged and pre-established alliances with anyone, including the Democratic Party, not even in local elections”.

In short, the problem is the 5 Stars and the possible proximity of Schlein with Giuseppe Conte… “Absolutely nothing has changed since last Saturday. Our identity does not change based on what happens in the house of the Democratic Party. We are very interested in gaining the consent of those many voters who did not vote or who voted in different ways in the elections and who seek a central policy and moderate in tone, capable of dealing with everyday problems and not just organizational charts”.

Never 5 stars? “Politics must deal with programmes: justice, the economy, foreign policy, etc… I struggle to find a single point of harmony between us and the 5 stars”, concludes Rosato.

