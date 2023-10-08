Schlein Meloni’s secret weapon (until the Democratic Party finds a leader Really reformist)

Meloni has an iron ally but no one talks about her, her name is Elly Schlein, you understood correctly, she is the one who should be his main contender. There are many reasons, I limit myself to the news of the last direction of the Democratic Party where Schlein said that the next European elections are a watershed but they will not be a count. Schlein, but what are elections for if not to be counted?

READ ALSO: Meloni relaunches Affari’s thesis: “The left wants a technical government”

Indeed, they should be the moment to put distinctive ideas into play and create consensus. Instead, ideas languish and when they are exposed they are generic, little more than slogans (in this the right and left are similar). Schlein then said that the “priority is to build a winning alliance.” Yes, but to do what? And with whom? With you? When is it clear that an alliance with the heirs of grillism leads nowhere? Even yesterday you professed to be a reformist, it’s a shame that you rejected one of the main reforms made by the Democratic Party, namely the Job’s Act, the only alternatives proposed by Schlein have so far only been a list of principles (dignity, salaries, etc.). Do we then want to talk about the great productivity taboo?

Here it is pitch black, ignoring that talking about work and rights without breaking this taboo just means not having any new reform in mind. Solidarity with the workers of Crevalcore of Magneti Marelli is good and right, it’s a pity that the workers have alienated Calenda who promoted one of the most important reforms of recent years such as the National Industry 4.0 Plan, but from Schlein silence. Even continuing to be the megaphone of the CGIL is perhaps not reformist, do you remember the apocalyptic scenarios represented by Landini and his associates when the post-covid dismissal bans ended?

The numbers of the catastrophe that never happened are there for all to see. Yesterday the leader of the Democratic Party also said that “it is not possible to build policies on the climate if we support the regasification plants”, here too ignoring that, when we talk about the environment, we cannot ignore gradual trajectories (to avoid precisely that social butchery which Schlein should hold) and contexts (war, inflation, etc.), otherwise the proclaimed principles become smoke and mirrors. After the European elections, serious reflection will have to be made within the party by identifying a leader who really knows how to combine principles with a reformist vision of government.

And who could this leader be? Let’s throw a name into the mix: Giorgio Gori. A mature politician, with significant professional experience, a sharp speech that does not get lost in flights of fancy, non-divisive, not compromised with the past and present of the Democratic Party and not entangled in the aura of antipathy like Renzi and Calenda. If nothing changes, however, Meloni will be able to continue to sleep peacefully with Schlein as his main “ally”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

