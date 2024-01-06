Schlein: “Meloni lies to the country to cover up the difficulties”

“Giorgia Meloni give the names and surnames of those who try to blackmail her, if hers is not the usual victimism and conspiracy theory cheap to cover economic and social failures. A behavior unsuitable for those who govern the country who now leads the G7″. This is the complaint from Elly Schlein, who in an interview with Repubblica states that the prime minister “lies to the country”, denies the difficulties and “refuses to take on the his responsibilities”. For the secretary of the Democratic Party “if what he says is true” about the alleged blackmail complained in the press conference on Thursday 4th “it is a danger for Italy. He should hand over the items in his possession to the competent authorities.”

Meloni, explains, “rIt reveals a sidereal distance from the concrete needs of people. She doesn't know what the waiting lists are, the high mortgage costs and the high cost of living that weigh on the security guard who earns five euros an hour and on the young single mother who gets a salary of 900 euros and pays 850 on the mortgage. He doesn't talk about violence against women, perhaps because the opposition concentrated the few resources at its disposal on that issue while the right distributed tips to finance golf courses. He covers up enormous difficulties with lies, such as the dramatic dispute over the former Ilva.”

As for the cases that agitate the majority on the judicial front, the secretary of the Democratic Party observes that “we will continue to use all the tools to ask the government to account for the embarrassment it causes the country”.

“The Prime Minister's response on Pozzolo – explains Elly Schlein – was completely insufficient, especially in light of the testimony of the injured man who, as a worker, feared reporting a politician who went around armed and even arrogantly used his immunity. Meloni should have apologized and demanded his resignation. And instead she tells the story of parliamentarians not aware of their responsibilities: it is she, at the helm of her personal party, who made the lists. You cannot deny your responsibilities. But she does it on everything: on the rejection of the ESM reform and on the gag law, she blames Parliament, when it is she who gives the line to her majority.”

On the matter Verdini then “Meloni's defense is very weak. Salvini must report: he is not under investigation but the ordinances – which the gag law wants to obscure – outline a system of intermediation between public managers and entrepreneurs who used their proximity to the minister and to an undersecretary of the League” .

Subscribe to the newsletter

