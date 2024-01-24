Schlein isolated, control of the Democratic Party lost. Veltroni, D'Alema, Bersani, Rutelli ready to return

Elly Schlein is under attack. The PD It's like a crazy SUV with a Panda engine. The party that was of Berlinguer in the hands of a very inexperienced young woman and with a cosmic dose of haughtiness and arrogance. Her main fortune is called Giorgia Meloni And Matteo Salvinito which he should erect a real monument.

If in fact they weren't there, along with some Roman greetinghis leadership of the Democratic party it would have been over a long time ago. If it is still there it is only thanks to the collective imagination of a left stuck 80 years ago and the “fascist” scarecrow. The rest doesn't matter, it's just chatter. There Schlein he took power by chance and necessity.

She just found herself in the right place at the right time and quickly grabbed the tram to the Nazarene in a moment of extreme confusion, having inherited a PD After Read traumatized by the resounding defeat to the policies won by centre-right. Then the perverse mechanism of “open primaries” of Prodian invention did the rest. A camel troop of Five stars who literally pushed her into the tram to the Nazarene but the Schlein it is not a product “made in Pd” let's be clear.

It is the extreme offshoot of the poisonous cricketism who has infested Italy and who is cunning Giuseppe Conte he promptly grabbed and killed everyone, Di Maio And Cricket first and foremost and the naive By Battista who had trusted him. And there is grillism Schlein he essentially inherited everything. A personalistic and narcissistic vision of politics that led her to marginalize the 90-year-olds of communism who have not disappeared at all as many believe. Veltroni, D'Alema, Bersani, Rutelli they are there ready to return, although elderly and weakened, to take back what they consider theirs.

Go from the fights in front of the gates of Fiat to the armorer at €300/h it's a big jump, there's no doubt. That's why the Schlein it is isolated. In front of her are the European of June and after the predictable electoral slap facilitated by the big names, there is Him again, Paolo Gentiloni from Brussels which has already sent her an eviction notice. But behind him, let's repeat, there are others who are eager to return and it will be difficult for Improvident Elly to prevent it.

