Pd, Schlein’s about-face. Meloni’s invitation to Atreju becomes an opportunity

On the case Elly Schlein and the invitation that Giorgia made her Melons for the Right wing event Atrejuthe film immediately comes to mind Nanni Moretti “Ecce bombo”. That passage in which the protagonist asked himself: “You notice me more if I come and stand aside or what if I don’t come at all? I come. I come and stand like this, near a window in profile against the light, you say to me: “Michele, come on over there with us…” and I say: “go, go, I’ll join you later…”. Here, more or less this is happening to secretary of the Democratic Partythe decline in support would have brought it to one turnaroundafter the no decided to the prime minister – we read in Il Foglio – the secretary would be having second thoughts and could decide to accept that invitation. For many reasons Meloni’s invitation is useful to the secretary.

Schlein’s father, come on Israel, he used words that his daughter can’t use. Giuseppe Conte begins to pronounce the term “overtaking“. The Democratic Party is already preparing the second line and she doesn’t even realize it. She begins to say: “The donkey gallops, Gentiloni saddles him“. In practice – continues Il Foglio – there is not even a need for the PD. Alla Reformist partyin Naples, this Saturday, they say he is expected Gentlemen to converse with the “director” Renzi. While the secretary vapes there is a world preparing for her possible failure. Meloni is really trying to help her, is extending his “temporary stay” at the helm of the party. And now Schlein is seriously reconsidering that invitation. She would have said to him: “I can always change my mind.”

