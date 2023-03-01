Intercepted by the microphones of Radio Rock 106.6, the candidate for the secretariat of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, also got involved in Dejan Cetnikovic’s karaoke. The song chosen for the curtain was the theme song of the cartoon, Cat’s Eyes: two seasons anime based on the homonymous manga by Tsukasa Hōjō. In the finale, to Cetnikovic’s question about which of the three protagonists of the Japanese manga she felt, Schlein replies: “Sheila, she is the wisest. She looks at the other two ”.

But before the newly elected Meloni sang what she jokingly called her anthem. After Cernikovic’s almost Sanremo-style presentation, the premier moves amused to the first notes of Memole dolce Memole, the television anime from the 1980s that still remains in the hearts of aficionados.