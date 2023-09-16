Schlein: “Melons already in crisis, it won’t last 5 years”

“This right is competing to see who is meanest” on the issue of migrants. But “the Meloni government is already in crisis, it won’t last 5 years”. This is the prediction of the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein who, in an interview with La Stampa, explains: “I don’t think” that the government “will last 5 years. It is already showing signs of weakness: there are cracks between Salvini and Meloni herself, between Forza Italia and the League. And we will fit into those cracks to build a real alternative.”

“The Lampedusa drama is demonstrating the inability of a government made up of political forces that for twenty years they have poisoned the debate on immigration but are now incapable of managing reception. The competition is breaking out between those who are nastiest, without providing answers either to those arriving or to the mayors and territories”, observes the Dem leader, convinced that the electoral campaign for the European elections is “already underway”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

