Pd, Schlein: “We don’t want to replace the party but renew it”

Elly Schlein she signed up for Pd. The new candidate to take the place of Enrico Letta leading the demtook the first formal step yesterday, joining at the headquarters of the Bolognaright where little eye closed the experience of PCI. All seated in a circle – we read in Repubblica – to discuss with the candidate for secretary in the circle of piazza dell’Unità. “With great emotion I return to be part of this community. I enter tiptoed. We don’t want to replace the party but renew it“. But then, after the confrontation with the militants, he says: “Let’s build a breakthrough together“. And the members applaud and complete the sentence: “A turning point of left“. Schlein reads his speech written in pen on a red notebook like Mao’s booklet, taken in the morning at the Fiom congress.

“It was a natural choice sign up here, – continues Schlein and reports it from Repubblica – because this is where I took part in mine ten years ago first assembly“. It was 2013 of broad understandings. “Embracing this community again is for me embrace again a community from affected. We never really lost touch.” The candidate says “no to the party of the elected” — which would be Stefano’s Bonacciniwith all the mayors to support it – and “no to that of currents” — which, however, they also partially support her, like the area of ​​Dario Franceschini. “I would like mine to be the party of militants. We have to topple the pyramid. No to the differentiated autonomy of Calderoliwhich is secessionist“.

