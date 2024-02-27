PSE Congress in Rome: Schlein hosts Sanchez, Scholz & co.

After the surprise victory in the regional elections in Sardinia in cohabitation with Giuseppe Conte, Elly Schlein is preparing for two more important days, this time as the hostess. It will in fact be held in Rome, on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd March, the congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES). The leader of the Democratic Party will be called to receive the stars of the European left, starting with the Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez. The head of the Madrid government will not be the only high-level guest, as the German Chancellor will also be present Olaf Scholzthe Portuguese interim prime minister António Costa and the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.



This is an important event that will lay the foundations of election campaign in view of the important European Championships in June. With the People's Party making the new race official Ursula von der Leyen looking for confirmation at the helm European Commission, the socialists are called upon to nominate their leading candidate (or Spitzenkandidat) for the presidency of the Commission, who will have to challenge the German president.

All clues point to Nicolas Schmit, current Commissioner for Labor and Social Affairs. More than clues, we are faced with evidence, given that Schmit collected the support of the two most important national delegations within the European Socialist Party, namely that of Scholz's Germany and that of Sanchez's Spain. Barring last-minute twists and turns, the complicated task of beating von der Leyen should therefore be entrusted to Schmit.

Who is Nicholas Schmit, the probable PSE candidate for the European Commission

Who exactly is it? First of all, Schmit has something in common with the former (often contested) president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker: nationality. In fact, Schmit also comes from Luxembourg, even though he studied economy in France, to be precise in the southern city of Aix-en-Provence, then moving on to a master's degree in French literature. What is called combining business with (perhaps) pleasure.

His political and diplomatic career began way back in 1979, as an attaché in the prime minister's office in Luxembourg, then to the Foreign Ministry. In 1989 he became secretary of the LSAP delegation to the Chamber of Deputies. After several assignments at Foreign Ministrybecame Minister of Labour, Employment and Immigration.

Since 2019 he has fully entered the mechanisms of Brussels after being elected to the European Parliament with the social democratic party Lëtzebuerger Sozialistesch Aarbechterpartei. Schmit took over the duties of European Commissioner responsible for Employment and Social Rights in December 2019, thus joining von der Leyen's team in compliance with the logic of the European “grand coalition”.

In the past he was the protagonist of a controversial episode. In January 2011, former Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel accused Schmit of having exercised undue influence on the grand ducal police on two occasions to drop (minor) charges against two members of his family. One case would concern her then eighteen-year-old son, the other her wife which had been stopped by police in the car after failing to stop at a stop sign.

Jean-Marie Halsdorf, former Interior Minister, confirmed that a letter was indeed sent to the director general of the police at the time to complain about the police's behavior towards Schmit's wife. The letter was forwarded to the General Inspectorate of Services, which found no fault in the behavior of the police officers. Schmit denied it that his assistance to his son and wife constituted undue influence, stating that his “conscience is clear.” And in fact he did not suffer any judicial or political consequences.

Even now he is being discussed in his homeland, but for political reasons, given that Schmit will not participate in the elections for Parliament. In an interview in recent days, Juncker stated that the matter does not worry him given that Schmit is looking for a position in the Commission and not in Parliament. He therefore serves a nomination not an election.

Why do socialists choose it? In words, because “Schmit worked to build a stronger Europe, fairer and more sustainable, putting people at the centre. He fought to improve resilience, cohesion and social and economic convergence in the EU through the effective implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights,” reads a statement from the party in January.

Among the results of his presence in the Commission are mentioned the SURE instrument, the minimum wage directive, the child guarantee, the Enhanced Youth Guarantee, the Platform Working Directive, health and safety at work legislation, initiatives for minimum income and assistance, the Global Approach to Skills, the Social Economy Action Plan and the Decent Work Initiative. However, the move is also useful in order not to risk compromising a leading name of one of the main national delegations. L'opening to the right by von der Leyen, approaching Giorgia Meloni, risks causing the socialists to miss yet another lap, as they instead look to the center of Emmanuel Macron and Renew Europe.