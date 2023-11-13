Schlein, father Melvin debunks her: “But what a two-state solution. That’s why Elly is wrong”

Elly Schlein he has to deal not only with criticism within his own match but also with friendly fire. The father of the secretary of the Democratic Party in an interview distances himself from his daughter’s positions on the war between Israel and Palestine. Melvin Schlein is an American political scientist and former professor of political science at Franklin University in Lugano. The 84-year-old academic said that in the early years of the State of Israel Melvin Schlein has worked as a volunteer on the kibbutz of Nahal Oz, a few kilometers from Gaza, where the Hamas attack took place on 7 October. “The situation on the border with the Strip – Melvin tells La Domenica – has never been simple. Even in the 1960s we slept with the machine gun under the bed“. When he saw the images of the attack he felt “horror and great concern” for the friends and relatives who live there.

Read also: Premiership, poll: clear victory for the yes vote in the referendum. Meloni triumphs

Read also: Zaia: “No exchange of premiership and autonomy. Citizens first, then the rest”

“It is not the first time – continues Melvin Schlein – that we have witnessed an exacerbation of the conflict, often following phases of relaxation like the one inaugurated by Abraham Accordsand I have to say that I’m not very optimistic on the prospects for resolution”, he adds. Everyone talks about the two-state solution. Elly too, but I told her: I don’t believe it much. It would imply a structuring of relations and an institutional recognition that a part of Arab society cannot accept”, said the emeritus professor of history and political science of the Franklin University of Lugano. On Israel’s response to the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas, Schlein, an Ashkenazi Jew, observes: “Elly forcefully called for a humanitarian truce. It doesn’t take an expert to understand that a dozen Hamas commanders killed are not worth thousands of civilian casualtiesthe price of the military operation is disproportionate and for Israel it is a strategic mistake.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

