Save this date: Sunday 24 February 2024. Regional elections in Sardinia. The Center-Right will certainly re-present the outgoing Governor, Christian Solinas, of the Sardinian Action Party allied with the League, so much so that the president was present and spoke at the last Northern League rally in Pontida. But what will the Center-Left do? According to Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal, Elly Schlein has already closed the agreement with Giuseppe Conte to support the Five Star MP from Nuoro Alessandra Toddeformer deputy minister of economic development.

It is the price that the Dem secretary must pay in order not to definitively break the shaky and still partial agreement with the Movement founded by Beppe Grillo and now led by former Prime Minister Conte. In recent days there have been many frictions between the Pd and M5S and Schlein knows perfectly well that he cannot lose the axis with the Grillini, despite the electoral campaign for the European elections (where people vote with proportional representation and therefore everyone against everyone) leads to an inevitable competition (as already happens today in the centre-right). But in perspective Schlein wants to focus on a broader agreement with the M5S and, as mentioned, the price to pay asked by Conte and granted is support for Todde as candidate for the presidency of the Sardinia.



But, PD sources explain, a possible (or perhaps even probable according to the polls) disappointing result of the list and a clear defeat of the centre-left coalition (which with a five-star candidate will almost certainly not have the support of Carlo Calenda’s centre) could accelerate the earthquake in Democratic party. The Reformist Base minority (Lorenzo Guerini) does not like the axis with Conte at all, but neither does it Stefano Bonaccini. And he doesn’t even convince Dario Franceschini who, as is known, is preparing the current with Nicola Zingaretti and Marco Meloni’s former Lettians to have the majority in the Dem national assembly.

In the event of a flop in Sardinia (both as the Democratic Party and as the centre-left) due to the operation wanted by Schlein to satisfy the former prime minister, the big names in the Nazarene they could play in advance without waiting for the result of the European elections on 9 June and ask for an extraordinary meeting of the assembly to put aside the secretary, appoint the party to commissioners with collegial management to deal with the European and wait until July 1st when Paolo Gentiloni will no longer be European Commissioner to have a new leader. In short, the future of the Pd and Schlein passes through Sardinia. Save this date: February 24, 2024.

