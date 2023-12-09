“Long live anti-fascist Italy”: this was shouted from the audience by a group of people who came to listen to the presentation of Giorgia Serughetti’s book “Society exists” at the Nuvola in Rome, in which PD secretary Elly Schlein took part. The sentence was followed by applause from the audience with the journalist Marco Damilano who took out his identity card and said “here I am ready to be identified”. A clear reference to what happened at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan where a loggerhead was identified by Digos for having shouted the same phrase after the performance of Mameli’s anthem.