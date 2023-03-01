Electoral political polls today March 1, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Schlein effect on the Pd: the Democratic Party, in fact, flies in consensus, while Fdi and Lega fall: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, Giorgia Meloni’s party drops by 0.3 percent and falls to 30.7%. The 5 Star Movement was stable at 17 percent, while the Democratic Party, as mentioned, gained more than half a percentage point (0.6%) going back to 16.4 percent.

The League collapses, losing 0.6 percent, thus falling back to 8.7%. The Third Pole is also down, going from 7.4 to 7.2 per cent. Forza Italia rises by 0.2 percent and is now credited with 6.4%, while, among the other minor parties, Verdi/Sinistra Italiana grows by 0.4% and thus reaches 3.8 percent.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.