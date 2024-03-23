Schlein does not understand the Bridge Project and continues to make mistakes

As luck would have it yesterday on the same plane they were both Matteo SalviniMinister of Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister who Elly Schlein, secretary of the Democratic Party. They both went to Sicily but for opposite reasons.

Salvini to Schlein: “I go to build, you go to stop”

Salvini himself tells it to us: “Schlein was with me on the plane. We joked. I told her 'I'm going to build, you're going to stop'. It's the beauty of democracy. I don't understand how anyone can say no to public works that will create tens of thousands of jobs. I repeat, that's the beauty of democracy. Some say that we shouldn't build infrastructure. For me, for the League and for the ministry I direct, infrastructure is needed in Sicily and throughout Italy. Schlein and I met and greeted and smiled. We have different ideas.”

Arriving at Torre Faro in Messina, in the area planned for the Bridge, she read the minister's statements and responded piquedly: “Minister Salvini is carrying forward this bridge project, regardless of the fact that it is an anachronistic, harmful, wrong project. We also saw it a few days ago in Parliament, when it clearly emerged that even the report that has seen the contribution of a scientific committee and has clarified that the wind tests have not been carried out, that adequate zoning with regards to seismic risks has not been carried out. We ask ourselves why all this haste which seems electoral, which does not have any concern the true destiny of this community and this territory”.

Schlein, like Bonelli, did not understand the difference between a Final Project and an Executive Project

Anyone on the Bridge can think as they want but Schlein, who is a person of great political responsibility leading the opposition, should at least study more and know what they are talking about, otherwise she exposes herself to a fool. In fact, you are falling into the same mistake as Anglo Bonelli who together with you and Nicola Fratoianni presented a complaint to the Prosecutor's Office. “The judicial route to politics” is always a defeat for politics itself and for the free comparison of ideas. However, if you choose to follow it, you must at least know what you are talking about. In fact, Schlein did not understand the scientific committee's report and most likely she did not even read it, as it was complex, substantial and long. In fact, if you had done so you would know that these observations, made for the first time by Bonelli, are simply wrong; in fact, the conclusions of the scientific committee, made up of eminent university professors, are a green light for the project with some requirements that must be complied with in the executive project and not in the definitive project phase, as we are now. This procedure is completely usual in every infrastructural evaluation and is absolutely physiological.

If, however, the two understood what was written it would be much worse because they would be in bad faith. But we want to lean towards the blissful ignorance that often characterizes those who act solely under the impulse of ideology to gain some consensus from their voters. Perhaps Schlein should donate some of the money it spends on its armochromist and understand what the phases of a project are: there is the Preliminary Project, then the Final Project, then there is the post-contract Final Project and finally, only finally, the Executive Project which collects all the observations of the previous phases and provides the results requested from the observations. In this specific case it concerns the “wind tests” and the “zoning of seismic risks”, as you also misphrased them, you call them. Furthermore, these are tests and answers already provided for the previous project, that of 2011, and this is why we proceeded quickly.

Now we are awaiting approval from the Via-Vas Commission for the environmental and landscape impact shortly and we will be able to have the final executive project and start the construction sites, which terrifies Schlein and Bonelli because they don't want this to happen before the European Championships.