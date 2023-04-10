Pd secretariat, widespread discontent among the dem: “Elly, too many personalities”

Elly Schlein has formalized i 21 components of his new one secretariat of the Pdbut the choices made have created a chaos within the dems. They didn’t like it the names and the method of the new leader. The first criticism concerns the choice to advertise on Instagram the 21 members of the secretariat. “Schlein did it on his profile and not on that of the Democratic Party”, scolds a deputy and reveals the fear of her colleagues: “Elly is playing the game of her personal profile, but there is the risk of a customization excessive, the Democratic Party does not need one single woman in charge“. They suffer – reports the Corriere della Sera – i Catholics, kept out of button rooms. The reformists grumble, obviously shift of the rudder a left and why they think Schlein hasn’t reciprocated the sense of responsibility they showed by accepting the unified management.

What if Bonaccini does everything to appease his and prepares unity messages and pacification, the dem parliamentarians quietly say that some unease for the first moves of the leader there would also be in Dario’s area Franceschini. Paola DeMichelithe former minister who challenged Schlein, Bonaccini and Cuperlo at the congress, declares to the Huffpost that in the new secretariat “there is a lot of movement And little party» and that «Catholics are not represented». In short, he hoped for greater openness to the various components and Gianni would have the same state of mind cup itbecause the leader did not recognize «the wealth from the differences». And there are those who consider it contradictory to entrust responsibility of the Environment to Annalisa Conradengineer, contrary to the waste-to-energy plant that the mayor Roberto Gualtieri considers essential for Rome. Piero Fassino: “Perplexed by these choices.” There is already the risk of a split.

