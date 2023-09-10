Unity Day, Schlein closes the proceedings. Hand extended to the Dem minority: “The Democratic Party is plural”

The dem secretariat Elly Schlein closes the Unity Festival in Ravennae in his speech touches on various themes: work, right to housing, public health, minority dem and government. On the controversy with the reformists over the departure of moderate members from the party, Schlein declared: “The Democratic Party is plural, has the ambition of uniting different cultures, but also of imagining a new project. We must be plural, broad, open, generous, together.”

Schlein: “We must be plural, broad, open, generous and aware”: WATCH THE VIDEO

“They can dress up as much as they want but they are still the same. We know them, we will not accept attempts to rewrite history, the right does not deal with its past when it hears the call of the wild it defends and protects the extremists, we will always be on the other side”. Then the dem secretary announced that “after the militant summer we will not rest, an autumn of commitments and participation awaits us, the Pd is ready to take to the streets for a great national mobilization, it’s our time, let’s take back our future”.

The speech also included a jab at the government: “Our gratitude goes to Paolo Gentiloni for the service he is carrying out. In front of the broken attacks of a government that tries to hide its inability to provide answers on the economic and social terrain, we remember that on the one hand there are those who have contributed with their work to putting in place 750 billion in investments for the future, a plan of which the ‘Italy is the greatest beneficiary, and on the other there are those who are risking our country losing these resources and this historic opportunity. It took them ten months to decide what changes they wanted to make (to the Pnrr, ed.), slowing down the implementation of the plan and the arrival of resources. After ten months we discovered that the changes amounted to 16 billion cuts.”

