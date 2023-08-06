Schlein: “De Angelis resigns from the Lazio Region. No more dastardly attempts to rewrite history.”

“We need immediate resignations”. Elly Schlein intervenes on the Marcello De Angelis case and asks for “immediate measures” for the head of institutional communication of the Lazio Region, protagonist of an attempt to “distort the procedural truth” on the Bologna massacre.

In the past few hours, the governor’s spokesman Francesco Rocca has relaunched an “alternative” truth about the attack on August 2, 1980, which led to the definitive condemnation of the neo-fascists Valerio Fioravanti, Francesca Mambro and Luigi Ciavardini, brother-in-law of De Angelis himself.

According to the former exponent of Terza Position, they are not really responsible for the massacre: “I know for sure that Fioravanti, Mambro and Ciavardini had nothing to do with the Bologna massacre,” he wrote on social media. “It’s not an opinion: I know it with absolute certainty”.

A position far from the one expressed a few days ago by Sergio Mattarella, who had reiterated how the “neo-fascist matrix” of the massacre was “ascertained in the trials”. According to De Angelis “everyone actually knows” about this alternative truth: “journalists, magistrates and ‘institutional offices’. And if I tell the truth, they, alas, lie.”

After the hail of criticism from the opposition, the victims’ families association and the PNA, De Angelis wrote a new post in which he compared himself to Giordano Bruno, saying he was ready to “go to the stake”.

Even the secretary of the Democratic Party has joined the request for resignation. “We said it in the square in front of the station just a few days ago, on August 2, on the anniversary of the Bologna massacre: we do not accept further misdirections and attempts to rewrite history, denying the procedural evidence for which the association of families of the victims fought hard and the Bologna prosecutor’s office and the police forces have worked in recent years”, commented Schlein.

“At least if these ignoble attempts come from the spokesman of the president of the Lazio Region: immediate resignation is needed. If the leaders of the Lazio Region fail to do so, it is the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who takes immediate action. It is serious that Meloni on the day of her commemoration failed to say that the Bologna massacre was a neo-fascist massacre, it would be very serious if she continued to allow her associates to distort the procedural truth. Put an end, once and for all, to this wicked assault on the history of the 1900s,” she added.

According to the dem leader, the trial evidence, “shows that it was a fascist massacre committed by neo-fascist organizations, with a subversive design, facilitated by deviant state apparatuses. And if someone struggles to recognize it, they are not suitable for holding institutional positions of any kind”.