Schlein: “Conte? If he attacks the Democratic Party instead of the Government, he's going the wrong way. It takes two to argue”

Opposition at loggerheads. There are many issues on which the anti-Meloni parties are beating each other up. Starting from the various open war fronts. “Too often I read about arguments between the Democratic Party and the M5s, it takes two to argue. I have never launched an instrumental controversy towards another opposition force. If anyone thinks of attacking or insulting the Democratic Party instead of the government, they are going the wrong way.” This was said by the Democratic Party secretary, Elly Schlein, speaking to journalists in the Chamber. “As I will respond to my voters, they will respond to their voters.” “I believe that people realize that those who work to build an urgent alternative to the right, giving the idea that there cannot be an alternative is a favor to Meloni. We are not willing to accept constant mystifications and attacks that aim at the wrong target”, he added. Schlein's words come the day after Giuseppe Conte's stop on alliances. “We are different, – declared the M5S leader – you have become warmongers” .

Those who will not participate in the sit-in at Rai – continued Schlein – “evidently do not feel the need, like us, to intervene in the propaganda use that the government is making of public information. Not every evil arises with this government, but it doesn't mean that faced with the gravity of what is happening we shouldn't try to work together”. The Democratic Party – added Schlein – “answered yes to the letter from the Green Alliance and the left asking all the opposition forces to work together on a reform that makes the public service truly independent. In the meantime, we'll see you on February 7 at the demonstration to protect freedom of the press and information. We believe that the government has overstepped the mark.”

On the end of life “the Democratic Party has relaunched its commitment to a national law”. Then speaking of the case of the Venetian councilor Bigon: “We have full respect, freedom of conscience has not been questioned, but criticism has been expressed, that dissent could be expressed differently. Nobody talked about sanctions or disciplinary measures.”