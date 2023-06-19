The day after Beppe Grillo’s declarations at the M5S demonstration in Rome is a succession of reactions and controversies. What inflamed are the words spoken from the stage by the founder of the Movement on “citizenship brigades” and “balaclavas”. The M5S defends Grillo to the sword, the compact majority goes on the attack while the discussion ignites in the Democratic Party because the leader dem Elly Schlein was also at that demonstration on Saturday, against the precariousness of work.

The center-right is pressing. “The Five Star Movement shares the positions of its founder but their possible allies on the left? Is this what they want? Beware that here they are playing with fire…”, declares the senator of the League Robert Calderoli. “Schlein tell if Grillo is a mistaken comrade. Which side is the dem secretary on?” Ask the group leaders of the Chamber and Senate of the League Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo.

To be felt is also Matthew Renzi who tweets: “Delirium of the 5Stelle yesterday on the stage in Rome: having sent Conte home to bring Mario Draghi to Chigi was a difficult and risky operation but we will be proud of it forever. Then I see Elly Schlein chasing the grillino procession and I ask the reformists of the Democratic Party: do you really want to end your political experience like this? And on Tg1 he increases: “The Democratic Party is no longer a reformist, we saw it yesterday when Schlein chased Conte and Grillo in that truly hallucinatory procession. We must make a list all together and stop arguing in the third pole, but the reformists are either in the third pole or they no longer have a home in the Democratic Party”.

In the middle of the day, the announcement of the councilor of the Lazio Region arrives, Alessio D’Amato: “I communicated to Stefano Bonaccini my resignation from the National Assembly of the Democratic Party. Brigades and balaclavas also No. It was a political mistake to participate in the 5S demonstration. I love you, but I don’t find myself in this political line”.

For Alfredo Antoniozzideputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, the choice of D’Amato “demonstrates that the Schlein leadership leads to a populist and minority drift”.

Different voices and nuances in the Democratic Party on the M5S demonstration and the presence of the dem leader. Brando Benifeihead of the Pd delegation in Brussels, speaks of “a 5-star movement still entangled in the confused and sometimes misunderstood rallies of Beppe Grillo, for whose words Elly Schlein evidently cannot answer”.

“I believe that Elly Schlein and our party must firmly distance themselves from the expressions used yesterday by Beppe Grillo in the square – says the president of the regional council of Tuscany, Antonio Mazzeo, in a post on Facebook – The Democratic Party shouldn’t have been in that square. Inciting ‘brigades and balaclavas’ is one of the low points of the democratic debate. Our history, the history of the Democratic Party, has always been and always will have to be something else”.

The group leader dem in the Senate Francesco Bocciainterviewed by Adnkronos, asks not to feed “sterile controversies and the game of those who want to play the crutch of the right in the Government. We will never feed the chatter of those who find it difficult to accept the leadership of Elly Schlein who responds to a new political question and who today leads the Democratic Party”. “And for those with short memories – he insists – perhaps it would be appropriate to remember that with the leadership of the secretary Schlein we have gone from 14.1 last January to the current 21.3”.

As for a hypothetical axis with the 5 Stars, every assumption is strongly rejected. “Elly was in a square to protect workers and against measures that contrast their rights – it is remarked – if the Third Pole or the other parties today in opposition to the Meloni government had organized squares against the precariousness, the Democratic Party would have been in those squares ”. Not only was the secretary present yesterday, “but she will be in every demonstration in defense of work and in contrast to precariousness, in every square whose contents we will share: from work to public health defense, from school to the battle for the Pnrr” . Schlein “certainly does not allow himself to be intimidated by sterile controversies”, concludes Boccia.