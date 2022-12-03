How was born and how does the international network that now targets other Italian targets

An international network born in 2011 links the Italian and Greek rebels. Today La Stampa writes about the attack in Athens. “A bond that was born in 2011 and that is being strengthened in recent days under the slogan of «Cospito libero». Here we should look for the alleged motive for the attack on Susanna Schlein, an Italian diplomat in Athens”.

La Stampa explains the reason for the return to action right now: “Today solidarity is aimed at Cospito, imprisoned in a harsh prison regime. He has been on hunger strike for over a month. The international anarchist network has been mobilizing for him for days. Initiatives in Italy, in Europe, and even in Oregon. In addition to being sentenced for being shot in the legs, in recent years Cospito has been found guilty with other anarchists of association with terrorist purposes, subversive attacks, massacre, incitement to crime. In these days he awaits a definitive ruling from the Cassation, on one of the lines of accusations “.

And the Corriere della Sera underlines that now there is fear of further actions against Italian targets: “«Every day in these courtrooms, men dressed in the robes decide on the freedom of others, on the life and death of thousands of people who by choice or necessity have escaped to the laws of a state that exploits, starves and poisons every day”, is the message that appeared on anarchist sites on the eve of the hearing two days ago. With the attack in Athens, the threat appeared much more serious and now the fear is that there may be other similar actions – or parcel bomb shipments –against Italian targets, in our country or abroad”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

