Schlein and the “party reform”: taking the PD out of the “ZTL”

Reforming the Democratic Party Organization to Make It More Like Elly Schlein. The Democratic leader, according to Agi, opens a new phase of her secretariat with a work that has the objective of ‘conquer’ the internal areas, the small centres, the outskirts. “We need to develop a proposal that speaks to the internal areas,” Schlein explains during the national management.

“We will do specific work to cross the internal areas, in the non-voting areas.” A job that Schlein can only do today, although she had already spoken about it when she took office at the Nazareno, with that reference to the “cacicchi” that, at the time, was only interpreted as an attack on the “lords of local membership cards”. A job that, at the time, Schlein was forced to postpone due to the need to ‘pacify’ a party that appeared strongly balkanized and crushed well below the 20 percent threshold. Today, a year and a half after her arrival at the Nazareno and with a party at 24 percent, all the conditions seem to be there. But in the idea of ​​a profound reform of the party form there is above all the analysis of the electoral flows of the last European elections and the results of the administrative elections.

The Democratic Party, explains Agi, according to these data, is going strong in large urban areas and is ‘limping’ in small towns. A trend that Schlein now wants to reverse. Among the points of this reflection, explain parliamentary sources of the Democratic Party, there is the selection of managers that cannot be made only on the basis of preferences, is the reasoning; the need to implement consultative referendums of members, provided for by the statute, but never used; improve digital tools to encourage the participation of voters and militants in the life of the party; rethink the tool of primaries, both for the selection of secretaries at national and local level, and for the selection of candidates for legislative assemblies.