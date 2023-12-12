Schlein-Meloni and the Nazarene counter-festival. Thus the secretary of the Democratic Party challenges the prime minister

Melons and Schlein they mark themselves in view of European. The secretary of the Democratic Party has decided to organize her own eventright at the same time as that of Atreju, the historic FdI event that will take place next weekend. “But don't call her anti-Atreju“, Schlein is quick to say to those who ask for explanations about this event of Nazarene. The dem – we read in Il Messaggero – has decided to focus on Europeanism and in response to “welcome back Italian pride”, the slogan chosen by the prime minister, Schlein echoes her with “welcome back European pride”. And precisely for this reason the guests are staunch supporters of Brussels: from Romano Prodione of the founding fathers of the EU in Enrico Readup to the European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentlemen. If Schlein focuses on “safe used”, Meloni does openings at an international level. The party of Giorgia Meloni's party will not only have a “patriotic” spirit, all sovereignism and tricolor. The novelty is that of international guests.

An unpublished – reports La Stampa – with which the prime minister wants prepare the basis for the electoral campaign for the European elections in June. Albanian Prime Minister Edi will also be interviewed Ramawith whom Meloni has become close the agreement to bring to Albania, at Italy's expense, a small share of the migrants rescued at sea. “They will also be there two international guests and a surprise guest that we will announce shortly”, adds Donzelli. One of the two international guests, it is rumored, could be the former Polish Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyńskihe too – like Abascal – Meloni's ally in the Conservatives.

Thus, on the final day, the leader of the Spanish party Vox, Santiago Abascal, historic ally of FdI in Europe. It's a shame that he has become the protagonist of yet another event in these hours violent attack against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez: “The day will come when they hang Sanchez by the feet“, he said. Not of much help to Meloni. Among the “non-political” names confirmed is the entrepreneur Flavio Briatore and chef Gianfranco Vissaniand sportsmen such as the coach of the national football team, Luciano Spallettiand the swimmer Gregorio Paltrinieri. There is also anticipation for Anna Paola Tanningthe activist who ended up at the center of the debate due to her nomination (later cancelled) in the committee that was supposed to follow the themes of affectivity in schools.

