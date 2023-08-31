Elly Schlein and the anti-fascist law

Elly Schlein, 38, from Lugano, secretary of the Democratic Party: “We will bring the law against fascist propaganda to the courtroom. We ask that it be scheduled as soon as possible”.



Why don’t the majority and the opposition take a bipartisan initiative to cancel the name of Togliatti (1893-1964), to whom streets and squares of important Italian cities are dedicated?

Don Palmiro was not “the best”, as the communists used to praise him. Rather, as leader of the PCI, an obedient executor of the orders of the ruthless Soviet “comrade assassin”, Iosif Stalin (1878-1953), who killed millions of people, including hundreds of thousands of Italians.

