Schlein and Conte hope (in vain) for a turnaround. They cannot accept defeat in the 2022 elections

New year old vices. The opposition defeated at the polls tries in every way to undermine the government institutionally and the majority politically, but to no avail.

And every day he tries to exploit something in a vain attempt to govern without consensus, a trick that he actually succeeded several times, avoiding that annoying democratic task called elections. A little game that overturns the will expressed by the voters and which the proposal for direct election of the prime minister – presented by Giorgia Meloni – would finally put an end to.

The dream is that of a division of the centre-right majority in the next European elections. In the fairy-tale imagination of Elly Schlein, Giuseppe Conte and minors there would in fact be this Grail to conquer, that is, a division that would bring down the government even before reaching the European Championships scheduled for June 2024.

And here Schlein and Conte spend their nights looking at the moon and thinking, “under the cover of darkness”, to do the usual turnaround, the usual coup that has already been played many times by voters who vote for a coalition and suddenly find another governing. Meanwhile, it should be said that one of the two, Giuseppe Conte, does not have a real political program, moreover in line with the “situationist” philosophy of a populist movement that says everything and the opposite of everything for the sole purpose of seizing power.

In fact, when he can, the former prime minister plays tricks on his “allies”. For example, on the recent vote on the ESM he voted with the right (although attacking it), but coherence is not a virtue that concerns the Movement, given that he governed both with the League, in the yellow-green government, and once with the hated Pd, in the yellow-red government and then moved on, as if nothing had happened, to support Mario Draghi, once very hated.

And then the centre-right doesn't have a nose ring and from this perspective Salvini and Meloni have a clear plan and perfectly delineated, that is, in Italy we are united and compact and then for the European elections we give space to any different political sensitivities, albeit with a view to fundamental compactness.

What Schlein and Conte forget is that Meloni led the national opposition alone for five years while at a local level the centre-right always united and even won. So there is no tripe for cats. Therefore it will not be possible for them to remain united this first semester and then resume their political-institutional action with greater vigor after the European Championships. And so it seems a bit pathetic for an opposition that recites the script of continually finding an opportunity to attack: first the ESM (in which the left has been divided), then the Anas (in which the responsibilities lie with previous governments), then to alternating current Delmastro and similar events.

In short, the most ramshackle center-left in Republican history just can't accept having lost the elections and tries everything to find the usual shortcuts.

