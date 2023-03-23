In last night’s episode of Tonight is Cattelan, the presenter fished out an old tweet from the secretary of the Democratic Party

Resounding. Elly Schlein against Fazio and Littizzetto in 2014. All in a malicious tweet dusted off by Cattelan. In last night’s episode of Stasera c’è Cattelan, the presenter fished out an old tweet from the secretary of the Democratic Party.

Alessandro Cattelan begins his programming week yesterday, with a new episode of his show in the late evening on Rai 2. The secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein, was the great protagonist of the evening. A veritable plebiscite of positive reactions, which praised the way of doing of the young PD secretary. She did not shy away from the games in which the landlord asked her to try her hand, even the most insidious ones for her, as reported by the site tuttonotizie.eu.

Elly Schlein talks about the tweet against Fabio Fazio: “I apologized. At the time of Sanremo 2014 we had a listening group” https://t.co/8otpBouNk6 — internal information (@infoitinterno) March 22, 2023

