Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Split

The British singer Roger Whittaker is dead. He died on September 13th, his family announced. He was recently under medical treatment.

Munich – The pop singer Roger Whittaker is dead. The Brit, who also celebrated great success in Germany, died on September 13th at the age of 87. His family announced this in an official statement on Monday (September 18th). “Roger was an iconic artist, a wonderful husband and father. He touched so many hearts in his life with his music and will always live on in our memories,” quoted bild.de from the message.

Schlager legend Roger Whittaker is dead – he stormed the German charts with the song “Albany”.

The musician’s relatives did not provide precise information about the cause of death. However, it was recently announced that Whittaker was struggling with health problems. He is also said to have suffered a stroke, as several media outlets consistently reported. There was also talk of heart problems.

British singer Roger Whittaker has died. © Patrick Seeger/dpa

Whittaker was born on March 22, 1936 in Kenya’s capital Nairobi. After his studies he started a career as a singer. In addition to his native English, Whittaker also sang in German and had his first hits in the Federal Republic in the late 1970s and early 1980s. His greatest success came with the song “Albany” in 1981.

Whitakker could only sing in German – and had a very famous fan

“The best fans in the world are the German fans,” Whittaker once said. “They are loyal and never let you down.” Whittaker could only sing in German – strangely enough, he never learned to speak properly. However, his most famous fan lived in the USA. It was none other than former US President George HW Bush who invited Whitakker and the Briton sang at his golden wedding anniversary.

30 years later he moved into his retirement home in France. Whittaker lived in a small town in the south of France until his death, having retired there with his wife Natalie after the end of his stage career. On September 13, Whittaker died at a local hospital with his wife and children present. (kh)