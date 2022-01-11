The American returns to success and extends in the general classification. In third place the German Duerr. The only one in points among the Italians is Anita Gulli
Mikaela Shiffrin returns to success in the Schladming temple, the last female slalom before the Beijing Olympics (4-20 February). The American recovered and closed with an overall time of 1’32 “66, ahead of the Slovak Petra Vlhova (+0” 15) – arithmetically champion of specialties – and the German Lena Duerr (+0 “93). To make history However, it is Shiffrin herself, with victory n.47 in the same specialty, one more than the giant Stenmark.The only one in points among the Italians is Anita Gulli who closes in 23rd place, losing 2 positions compared to the inaugural run. Already eliminated in the first heat Lara Della Mea, Marta Rossetti, Sophie Mathiou and Vera Tschurtschenthaler who at this point we will hardly see at the Games.
General classification
After 20 races out of 37, Shiffrin leads the general classification with 966 points ahead of Vhlova with 911 and Sofia Goggia with 657. But on Saturday the downhill is back, so congenial to the blue that on the Altenmarkt / Zauchensee track it could make up for it.
January 11, 2022 (change January 11, 2022 | 22:12)
