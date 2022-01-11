Mikaela Shiffrin returns to success in the Schladming temple, the last female slalom before the Beijing Olympics (4-20 February). The American recovered and closed with an overall time of 1’32 “66, ahead of the Slovak Petra Vlhova (+0” 15) – arithmetically champion of specialties – and the German Lena Duerr (+0 “93). To make history However, it is Shiffrin herself, with victory n.47 in the same specialty, one more than the giant Stenmark.The only one in points among the Italians is Anita Gulli who closes in 23rd place, losing 2 positions compared to the inaugural run. Already eliminated in the first heat Lara Della Mea, Marta Rossetti, Sophie Mathiou and Vera Tschurtschenthaler who at this point we will hardly see at the Games.