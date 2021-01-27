Those infected by coronavirus with schizophrenia are more likely to die than other patients. In one of the few studies that review the connection between covid and mental disorders, they have found that this disease is the main risk factor for mortality of those infected, only surpassed by age. This means getting ahead of other pathologies recognized as aggravating.

There are many studies and surveys that show how the covid has affected mental health. More than half of the Spaniards admitted for coronavirus have developed neurological problems. The disorders include psychotic episodes and delusions. A recent survey among those with persistent covid, more than half had depression. But little is known about what happens in the opposite direction: how previous mental problems influence the course of the infection.

Researchers from the New York University Hospital Network (USA) have conducted a study that is beginning to fill that gap. Their results, just published in the medical journal JAMA Psychiatry show that there are mental disorders, particularly schizophrenia, which are associated with higher mortality among coronaviruses.

The research analyzed the evolution of 7,348 patients admitted for coronavirus in New York hospitals, almost a thousand of them with a mental disorder

This work analyzed the evolution of 7,348 patients admitted for coronavirus. About 500 of them entered with a previous diagnosis of a mood disorder, such as depression or bipolar disorder. Another 360 suffered from anxiety and 75 were schizophrenic. The figures coincide with the prevalence of these psychiatric problems among the population. The authors of the work followed all the cases for 45 days and stopped those who ended up dying.

The coronavirus took 11.8% of the sick (864). The percentage was similar among those affected by anxiety and somewhat higher in the case of depression. But among schizophrenics it rose to 26.1%. Leaving age aside, this figure makes schizophrenia the main risk factor among deaths from coronavirus, tripling the weight (probabilities) of other previous pathologies recognized as aggravating the course of the disease, such as diabetes, problems cardiovascular disease or obesity.

“While we found an increased risk of death associated with schizophrenia spectrum disorders, we did not find it associated with mood or anxiety disorders,” says study lead author Katlyn Nemani. “There are several possible potential explanations for this, but this finding suggests that there may be something unique about schizophrenia or the medications that are used to treat it. Patients with schizophrenia may be less able to mount an adequate immune response to infection, which makes them less efficient in the fight against viruses “, adds this psychiatrist from NYU Langone Health, linked to the New York university.

“This finding suggests that there may be something unique about schizophrenia or the medications used to treat it.” Katlyn Nemani, a New York University psychiatrist and lead author of the study

There are factors that surround schizophrenia that could increase the risk of infection, such as a greater difficulty in following a defensive behavior against the virus. Among schizophrenics, there is also a greater number of cardiovascular problems, more smoking or diabetes, which could influence the worsening of covid. However, the study authors controlled for the rest of the previous pathologies and verified that the influence of the mental disorder was maintained.

“It is a study that has to be replicated, but that schizophrenia stands out as a risk factor in mortality is a shocking result,” says psychiatrist Guillermo Lahera, secretary of the Spanish Society of Biological Psychiatry, who has advised health authorities Spanish on covid among schizophrenics. “They tend to have more health problems and their life expectancy is up to 10 years shorter. But that this mental disorder by itself predisposes to a worse evolution of the disease is relevant ”. So much so that the also professor at the University of Alcalá de Henares points out that they should “be considered as a vulnerable group, with all that it implies”.

One limitation of this research that weakens its overall validity is when and where it was conducted. The data comes from New York City and the peak of the first wave of the pandemic. The reality of psychiatric care, particularly for patients with fewer resources, is very different from the European one and more at that time.

Even so, its results are very similar to those of another study, this one carried out last summer in the network of public hospitals in Marseille, France. On this occasion, the sample was smaller, only 15 schizophrenics admitted for coronavirus out of a total of 1,092 infected patients analyzed. Of the total, 8.7% died and among schizophrenics, 26.7%, a percentage almost traced to that produced in New York.

However, the professor of psychiatry at the University of Seville and director of mental health at the Virgen del Rocío Benedicto Crespo University Hospital doubts that schizophrenia by itself is such an important risk factor as to overtake others better studied. “Our data says otherwise. Yes, they get more infected, but they get less bad, “he says in reference to an investigation still under way with almost 700 patients with mental disorders. In fact, what they have observed is that the covid is more benign in patients who were taking medication. “Medication with antipsychotics could be key,” says Crespo, a scientist who is also a member of the Center for Biomedical Research in the Mental Health Network CIBERSAM.

The researchers of the New York study now want to study precisely how the drugs used to treat schizophrenia affect the coronavirus and the response of the immune system to the infection.

