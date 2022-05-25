Division and discrepancies in the First RFEF. Several clubs in the category have come out to deny the accusations of other teams towards Rubiales and other directors of the Federation. It is an association that has denounced before the Justice threats, coercion and prevarication during the assembly of the First RFEF in March.

At a meeting of First RFEF clubs held on March 10 in Las Rozas, the Federation stated that the association created by Sanse, Dux Inter, Majadahonda, Liense and Linares is illegal and that it is not covered by FIFA and UEFA regulations. They were given 48 hours to rectify and dissolve it, which did not happen, or else they would study the pertinent measures. That could go as far as expulsion from the category for the next season. Yesterday the news was known that the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 8 of Majadahonda has initiated preliminary proceedings against Rubiales, Camps (general secretary) and González Cueto (lawyer) for an alleged crime of threats, coercion and prevarication in response to the complaint filed by the five aforementioned clubs.

Today, other clubs of the same category have closed ranks around the Federation and assure that the accusations made by said clubs are lies. “We are not aware of any criminal activity on the part of the directors mentioned. We maintain a dialoguing and constructive position and we hope to maintain the unity of action between clubs in the competition to consolidate an attractive category for fans and professionalized. We request, therefore, to all clubs that unity”, said Alcoyano in a statement. Very similar notes were also published by teams such as Algeciras, Calahorra, Badajoz… Muñiz Fernández, former referee and general director of Talavera, also showed his support on social networks: “In relation to the complaint of 5 First RFEF teams against the directors of the Federation where they are accused of coercion, threats, and prevarication, I attended the meeting as D. General of CF Talavera and they do not adjust to reality and also It is unfair and very harmful to the competition”.

Badajoz recalls in its statement the risk of belonging to said association: “All those Clubs or SADs that join said association will not be able to register in the indicated sports category or compete in it next season for failing to comply with the aforementioned registration regulations.” In this way, all those teams would be relegated despite achieving the save.

Faced with this possibility, the Federation and the clubs approved a plan b on April 11. In case of administrative relegation, the vacant places will be for teams relegated for sporting reasons. In this case, if the Federation fulfills its threat and descends to said clubs, the situation would be as follows: in Group 1 Talavera, Valladolid B and Zamora would be saved to the detriment of Dux Inter, Majadahonda and Sanse; while in Group 2 right now (it can change in one day) Cornellà and Atlético Sanluqueño would be saved despite finishing in relegation and Linense and Linares would fall.