The Association of Spanish Sports Directors (ADDE) announced this Thursday night the opening of a sanctioning file against Adrián Manuel Leira, the until now vice president, and José Luis Hernández, secretary and spokesperson, whom, as reported in a statement, he has removed from their positions and functions on the board of directors “due to their disloyal, very serious and repeated conduct.” , both with respect to the rest of the members of the Board of Directors and with respect to the affiliates. A decision that comes, as affiliates of this association explain to ABC, after the two aforementioned members of the ADDE denounced “opaque actions” and “lack of transparency” on the part of the president of the association, Queco Huerta. Sports directors denounce to this newspaper what, in their opinion, represents a purge in the ADDE.

The dismissal of Leira and Hernández It occurs after, last May and through a statement, both informed the members of the ADDE of alleged anomalies carried out by Queco Huerta, thereby promoting a motion of disapproval against the management of the president of the ADDE. association. «While none of the ADDE delegates are collecting per diems, the president has to date collected amounts that are out of place. To the invoices that your private company periodically sends to ADDE for payment, travel allowances and other associated costs are added, resulting in an expense to be borne by ADDE in the period January-April 2024 of a total of 19,075.46 euros. », they explained in that statement. In the text they also accused the president of agreeing to a sponsorship to be able to have a paid for car and of modifying the association’s statutes at will.

Born in September 2022 and chaired since then by Queco Huertathe ADDE is an association serving the group of sports directors, technical secretaries, scouts, analysts, youth directors and general directors of Spanish football. “All of his positions have been revoked due to his very serious and repeated disloyal conduct, both with respect to the rest of the members of the board of directors and with respect to the members,” the ADDE justified in its statement this Thursday to explain the measures adopted against Leira and Hernández. “The president’s remuneration is approved by the board of directors and the expenses not only of the president, but of the entire board of directors are enabled by the association’s statutes,” the ADDE explains to ABC.

This Friday, just one hour after learning of the measures against the vice president and the secretary of the association, ADDE already announced the appointment of a new board of directors by Queco Huerta “The ADDE, for the first time in its short history, will have 20% women, betting on equality policies, as dictated by the statutes of our association,” explained in a statement. In total, they are ten people those who form the new board of directors, two women and eight men.









In the statement addressed to the members of the ADDE, Leira and Hernández also denounced Huerta’s ‘movements’ to try to join the organization chart of a club: «Many of you are aware of and witnesses also of the very different contacts that the president has been making for months with the intention of signing as sports director or similar managerial positions while he holds the Presidency of ADDE, as the offer to Sevilla FC is already known (June 2023), Recreativo de Hueva, Ronda or Jaén.

Mr. Sergio Huerta Rubio, president of the Association of Spanish Sports Directors (ADDE), in relation to the previous article, has requested that it be recorded that: I) the agreement to initiate the disciplinary proceedings opened against the general secretary and the vice president of the association have been adopted in a board of directors convened for this purpose and to which both people have been summoned without having attended it; II) that the president’s remuneration has been approved by the Board of Directors; III) the president does not charge through any company but issues the corresponding invoices as a freelancer; IV) the vehicle at the disposal of the president is the result of a sponsorship negotiated by him in favor of ADDE and all expenses are borne by the sponsor.