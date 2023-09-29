The Public Prosecution Service announced on Thursday skipper from Harlingen because of his possible involvement in the death of a twelve-year-old student from The Hague in August last year. The girl, Tara, went on a sailing trip with her class on the Wadden Sea on the historic sailing ship Risico. During a maneuver of the vessel the boom broke and she was fatally injured.

Justice accuses the skipper that the ship’s boom was in “such poor condition” that it could break off. “A skipper is responsible for safety on a ship,” according to the Public Prosecution Service. “The criminal investigation shows that the ship’s boom was not properly maintained and was not replaced in time.” For example, there would have been cracks in the boom that could trap water, resulting in wood rot.

The ship should not have sailed in the first place, the justice department concludes. For example, several inspection reports for the ship would have expired when the skipper sailed. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the vessel would not have been allowed to go to sea without valid inspections.

Earlier this week, a report from the Dutch Safety Board (OVV) was published about the Dutch ‘brown fleet’, the three to four hundred traditional sailing ships that are still sailed. The council concluded that the safety culture at these ships and the government supervision thereof are not in order. Some skippers do not have the correct knowledge about their ships, according to the OVV, the attention to safety is “non-binding” and the inspectorate “barely” carries out supervision.