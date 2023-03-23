Schiphol has expensive scarecrows in the form of the new Ranger Raptor.

Pick-ups are big buckets, but what do you do with them in the Netherlands? For most applications, a van or an SUV is simply more convenient. Nevertheless, Schiphol has found a use for a thick pick-up, namely as a scarecrow.

It concerns the Bird Control department, which must ensure that Schiphol is ‘bird-free’. If a bird ends up in an engine, it is not only very annoying for the animal itself, but also for the airline and for the passengers.

That is why there is Bird Control, which now has a new means of transport. They have opted for a thick pick-up: the new Ranger Raptor. This has a biturbo V6 diesel with 288 hp and 491 Nm of torque. Not bad for a company car.

So the Raptor is used to drive along the runways and scare off the fowl. They do this with lasers, flares and bird sounds, among other things.

You may be wondering why it says K3 on the car. That’s not because the Bird Controllers are fans of any particular girl group. This stands for ‘Kievit 3’. The scarecrows go through life as lapwings and there are three cars, hence.

With the choice of the Ranger Raptor, Bird Control is moving away from Volkswagens, which they have always used until now. For this they used the Amarok, Tiguan and the Touareg, among others.

We can guess the thinking behind this. Since the new Volkswagen Amarok is technically a Ford Ranger, they might as well go for the Ranger. It is available as a Raptor and also not unimportant: it is now available, unlike the Amarok.

Wondering if the Ranger Raptor is what? Check out the driving test below!

Photos: Gideon van Gend via LinkedIn

