The May holiday starts on Saturday, so Schiphol is taking into account crowds at the airport. Queues are also taken into account, although they will not be as long as last year.

Back then, the queues extended beyond the departure hall, causing some travelers to even miss their flight. Schiphol is deploying more security officers to keep the crowds manageable. Travelers are also asked to prepare themselves, for example for the security check.

Schiphol expects to process an average of 66,000 departing travelers per day during the May holiday. On peak days, such as the first weekend of the holiday, that number can rise to well over 70,000. Last year, an average of 58,000 people left the airport per day. Before the corona crisis, that number was an average of 72,000 per day.

According to a Schiphol spokesperson, waiting times can be up to half an hour. He makes the comparison with the so-called black Saturday, on which traffic jams arise on roads to holiday resorts abroad. "Queens also formed at Schiphol before the corona crisis. That is insurmountable on very busy days," said the spokesman.

The only difference with the period before the corona crisis is that Schiphol has now made extra preparations. Not only by deploying more security guards, but also by asking travelers to prepare. For example, the airport has launched an information campaign for travelers.